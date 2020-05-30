Kindred: Normal Community baseball players and coaches still marvel at long winning streak 25 years later

Twenty-five springs ago, Beau Bradle was finishing up his senior year at Normal Community High School in the coolest of ways. He was playing baseball with longtime friends and classmates. He was among nine seniors on a record-setting team and he will tell you, “I’m still in communication with quite a few of them.”
He also has had contact through the years with the team’s head coach, Tom Finch, including an email as recently as Wednesday.
Bradle was leaving a batting cage where he had been working with his sons, Ty and Chase. When he saw the email from Finch, “I was elated,” he said. “I just started smiling and they (his sons) were like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’”
Nothing, thank you.
That is the message from Bradle and everyone connected with the 1995 Ironmen. That season remains a beacon, even in a pandemic and despite a premature ending.
NCHS lost its season opener, then won 30 in a row before a 12-11 extra-inning loss to Mattoon in the Class AA sectional semifinals. The 30-game win streak is a school record for Ironmen baseball. The 30-2 finish also remains the record for wins in a season.
“The biggest thing is everyone got along,” said Bradle, a State Farm agent in Fishers, Ind. “It was almost like a family. We had played (baseball) together for so many years. Many of us played multiple sports with each other, so we were around each other year round. It made it easy to be friends.”
Their story is one of relationships, respect, exhilarating wins and one painful loss at the end. That’s a pretty good tradeoff and to a man, these guys will take it.
That’s what they are now, grown men with families and mortgages and hectic schedules. But when the pace slows even a bit, that season creeps into the memory.
“It was really special,” said Marc Starke, ace of a deep 1995 pitching staff. “After playing four years of college and having my own teams now (that he coaches), it’s very hard to win that many games in a row. So many things can happen.
“The Pantagraph and the (TV) news stations did stories on us. We were in the paper a lot. It was cool then, but it is really special now because you know how hard it is to do something like that.”
Starke restores historic homes in Louisville, Ky. He also heads a baseball program with three fields, an indoor facility and 12 travel teams ranging from 9 to 17 years old. His sons, Ty and Jake, play on two that he coaches and yes, they are pitchers.
Busy as Starke is, he still is “in the paper.” His name has popped up in the Pantagraph’s Pages Past this spring in the “25 years ago” section. The most recent was regarding his win in the regional opener, the Ironmen’s 28th straight victory.
“People from Bloomington send me those,” Starke said. “Me and Beau (Bradle) and Bob Tolone and Bryan Mounce (a junior in 1995), we all message each other on Facebook about it. We know it was pretty special. It’s pretty cool to look back on.”
Starke went on to pitch at Illinois Central College and Kentucky Wesleyan, throwing no-hitters at both schools. He credits Finch for being “a big part of me going to college,” saying Finch took him to several schools for visits “in his personal car.”
“Not a lot of coaches would do that,” Starke said.
Finch considers himself the lucky one. He talked by phone with Starke recently and said there were “a lot of emotions.”
The prevailing sentiment?
“Just how blessed I was with a group of kids like that and the parents also were very supportive,” Finch said. “They were great kids. They just absorbed everything. They were quiet, they were class. They loved playing the game. You’d make out the lineup card and just go play. There wasn’t drama. There were no shenanigans or distractions.”
The most talented Ironmen was James Rinne, a senior center fielder who also joined Starke, Tolone and Brad Busing as pitchers. Rinne became an All-American at Illinois Wesleyan and played minor league baseball.
Bradle split time between catcher and left field, while Busing was a catcher when not pitching. Other seniors were shortstop Cody Smith, first baseman Jay Bersche, second baseman Mike Liebenstein and right fielder Jason Higgins, who later was a kicker at the University of Illinois.
They led a team Finch said was diligent in the classroom and learned his system as underclassmen shortly after he took over as head coach.
That familiarity meant that by the time they were seniors, “We knew how everything went,” Starke said.
It all went splendidly until the loss to Mattoon. The Ironmen loaded the bases with no outs in extra innings, but could not score. The one-run defeat came after NCHS had six one-run victories in their win streak, including both games of a doubleheader against Mattoon.
“I think if we play Mattoon 10 times, we beat them nine,” Bradle said. “But all it takes is that one time.”
Did it hurt? You bet.
Finch still has a twinge that, “I let them down because we didn’t win the last game.”
But, he added, “I know overall we were successful.”
So does Bradle.
“Yes, it would have been nice to continue and reach the ultimate goal (the state tournament),” he said. “But looking back and in talking with the guys, we still have great memories of it all.”
Bradle and his teammates had reason to embrace the season even more this spring. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring sports in Illinois and throughout the country.
“That’s a conversation we’ve had with friends here who have kids in high school,” Bradle said. “I couldn’t imagine being deprived of that type of season, but it’s more so in building the relationships.
“In particular, that senior who had worked for three years and didn’t get a ton of playing time, to miss out on that one season to really contribute and be a part of it, that’s really hard.”
It makes losing your last game seem pretty palatable … especially after 30 wins.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.