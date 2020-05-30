Kindred: Normal Community baseball players and coaches still marvel at long winning streak 25 years later

Their story is one of relationships, respect, exhilarating wins and one painful loss at the end. That’s a pretty good tradeoff and to a man, these guys will take it.

That’s what they are now, grown men with families and mortgages and hectic schedules. But when the pace slows even a bit, that season creeps into the memory.

“It was really special,” said Marc Starke, ace of a deep 1995 pitching staff. “After playing four years of college and having my own teams now (that he coaches), it’s very hard to win that many games in a row. So many things can happen.

“The Pantagraph and the (TV) news stations did stories on us. We were in the paper a lot. It was cool then, but it is really special now because you know how hard it is to do something like that.”

Starke restores historic homes in Louisville, Ky. He also heads a baseball program with three fields, an indoor facility and 12 travel teams ranging from 9 to 17 years old. His sons, Ty and Jake, play on two that he coaches and yes, they are pitchers.

Busy as Starke is, he still is “in the paper.” His name has popped up in the Pantagraph’s Pages Past this spring in the “25 years ago” section. The most recent was regarding his win in the regional opener, the Ironmen’s 28th straight victory.