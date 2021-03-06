Kupcho eagles 18th to cut Ernst's LPGA Tour lead to stroke

OCALA, Fla. — Jennifer Kupcho made a 12-foot eagle putt on the final hole to cut Austin Ernst's lead to a stroke Saturday in the LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship.

Kupcho shot a 2-under 70 at rainy Golden Ocala, setting up the eagle with a fairway wood from 215 yards that just cleared the rocks and water fronting the green on the par-5 18th.

"I actually was like standing on the tee and I was like, `I feel an eagle coming on.' So, it was pretty cool to do it," Kupcho said. "But when I got down there to the fairway I definitely didn't think it would be possible to get it close and I was not aiming anywhere close to where my ball went, but it happened to go right at the pin and carried by a couple yards, carried the water by a couple yards, and ended up in a good spot. I was able to just make the putt."

Ernst parred the last six holes in a 69.

"I didn't quite have it ball-striking-wise today," Ernst said. "I hit a few good shots, but then kind of sprayed a few drives and kind of had to work a little bit harder that I have had to work the last couple days."

The two-time LPGA Tour winner chipped in for birdie on the par-4 ninth. She was at 13-under 203.