Masters Notebook: Tiger's quest for sixth Masters title will have to wait

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods got off to a brilliant start at the Masters.

The defending champion couldn't keep it going.

That pursuit of a sixth green jacket will likely have to wait until April..

Woods made a birdie on his 10th hole of the opening round to reach 4-under par. He played the next 44 holes in just 1 under, leaving him 11 shots off the lead heading to the final round.

After 19 months as the Masters champ, Woods will apparently be putting the green jacket on another player Sunday.

"I was focused on trying to get myself in contention going into tomorrow," Woods said. "We'll see how emotional it'll be after tomorrow's round."

Woods needed a big move in the third round but was stuck in neutral. He didn't make a birdie until the 12th hole, and that was after he took a pair of bogeys. He wound up with an even-par 72 to remain 5 under.

Woods is one shy of Jack Nicklaus' record of six Masters titles.

LOWRY'S DETOUR

Shane Lowry took quite a detour at the 18th hole.