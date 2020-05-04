McIlroy, Johnson headline charity match for COVID-19 relief

Live golf was last seen on TV on March 12, the first round of The Players Championship. The tour first decided to eliminate fans, and then that night after the first round canceled the rest of the tournament. More tournaments subsequently were canceled or postponed.

Golf courses in Palm Beach County, where all four players live, were closed until late last week. McIlroy, who turned 31 on Monday, said on NBC's "Today" show that he went seven weeks without playing until getting out to the range last week.

McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world in February and has been there a total of 100 weeks. Johnson has been No. 1 a total of 91 weeks. Of active players, only Woods (683) has been at No. 1 more often.

Fowler is one of the game's more appealing players, while Wolff is regarded as one of the more explosive young stars. The 21-year-old from California won his first PGA Tour event a month after leaving Oklahoma State.

It will be an early preview for Seminole, which next year is to host the Walker Cup. The course is where Ben Hogan used to prepare for the Masters, and it's best known in golf circles for its Pro Member event that for years has attracted some of the best tour players. Several club members also belong to clubs like Augusta National and Shinnecock Hills.