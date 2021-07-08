Munoz, Hadley share the lead at John Deere Classic

Sebastian Munoz never knows when the switch will come on and the putts start to fall, but he recognized it happening Thursday in the John Deere Classic.

Munoz was motoring along when he closed with five straight birdies at the TPC Deere Run for an 8-under 63, turning a solid day into a share of the lead with Chesson Hadley.

"I just go blank, to be honest," Munoz said. "It's funny because when I make a lot of birdies, I usually play a little more safe and pick my spots. I have like 10-, 12-footers and they start to drop. That's what I did today. And that's where we're at."

Hadley was on the other side of the course, finishing on the front nine. It wasn't nearly as spectacular, but he played bogey-free and had back-to-back birdies on three occasions. He was helped by making three of his birdies from 25 feet.

Hank Lebioda, who finished one shot out of the playoff last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, was poised to join them. He was 7 under through 12 holes and tied the lead with a tee shot on the 213-yard seventh hole that stopped 20 inches from the cup.

But he missed the fairway to the right on the par-4 ninth, chose to pitch back to the fairway and hit a wedge to 6 feet below the cup. He missed the par putt and had to settle for a 64. Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas, who played in the morning, also were at 64.

Scoring was so good in immaculate conditions that nearly half the field broke 70. Illinois State graduate David Perkins, playing on a sponsor's exemption, shot 74 in his first pro event and is tied for 135th in the 156-man field.

Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who chose to play in the 50th anniversary of the John Deere Classic instead of defending his title in the U.S. Senior Open, got off to a sluggish start until he rallied with a few birdies on the front nine for a 70.

The leading player from among the top five at the end of the week earns a trip to the British Open if he's not already exempt. Munoz is in the field next week at Royal St. George's. Hadley is not, though with so many low scores, it will take two more days to sort that out.

Hataoka shoots 10-under 61

Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under 61 and a four-stroke lead in the Marathon LPGA Classic at Sylvania, Ohio.

Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA Tour, accomplishing the feat in her 2001 Standard Register PING victory at Moon Valley in Arizona.

Hataoka was a stroke off the Highland Meadows record of 60 set by Paula Creamer in 2008. The 22-year-old Japanese player had her lowest score on the LPGA Tour, topping a third-round 63 in her 2018 NWA Championship victory.

"I think what was really working is I was able to control my iron shots to make sure I could get close to the pin to get the birdies," Hataoka said.

Hataoka had six straight birdies on Nos. 15-2 and added three more in a row on Nos. 5-7 before closing the bogey-free round with the two pars.

The three-time LPGA Tour winner lost a playoff to Yuka Saso a month ago in the U.S. Women's Open at Olympic Club.

Lauren Stephenson was second after a 65. She also missed a chance to go lower on her final two holes, finishing with two pars on the par-5 17th and 18th.

"I took all of last week off," Stephenson said. "I didn't touch a club for eight days so I felt really just rest and recovered. I felt pretty tired at KPMG because that was my sixth week, so I knew I needed to just take a good break."

Matilda Castren was another stroke back at 66 with Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Yealimi Noh and Ssu-Chia Cheng.

Castren won last week in California at foggy Lake Merced to become the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history. She was second behind Jin Young Ko last week in the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

"I think I'm in a good place," Castren said. "I think I need to hit a couple 3-woods and drivers on the range and kind of get that sorted out. I think I'm in a good spot going into tomorrow. My irons have been really well for the past couple, well, past month really."

Defending champion Danielle Kang opened with a 70.

