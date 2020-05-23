Out of the Woods: Tiger emerges for TV match with Lefty, QBs

What to make of Woods?

His only interviews were with GolfTV, the Discovery-owned channel with whom Woods has a financial deal, and a playful Zoom call with the other match participants hosted by Ernie Johnson of Turner Sports, which is televising the match at 2 p.m. on TBS, TNT and truTV.

He described his health in the April 9 interview with GolfTV as "night and day."

"I feel a lot better than I did then," Woods said. "I've been able to turn a negative into a positive and been able to train a lot and get my body to where I think it should be."

Mickelson has missed the cut in four of his five tournaments this year — the exception was third place at Pebble Beach, where he started the final round one shot behind Nick Taylor and closed with a 75.

Just like last week, rust is to be expected for players who haven't competed in two months — three, in the case of Woods.

Manning, meanwhile, is retired and a golf junkie. Brady remains employed, and this week had some informal work in with his new teammates in Tampa Bay.

No fans will be allowed, just like last week at Seminole. One difference is the players will be in their own carts, whereas the four PGA Tour players last week carried their bags.