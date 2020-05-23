Out of the Woods: Tiger emerges for TV match with Lefty, QBs

The purpose is to raise $10 million or more for COVID-19 relief efforts, and provide entertainment with four of the biggest stars from the PGA Tour and NFL.
Another appeal to the Sunday made-for-TV exhibition, "The Match: Champions for Charity," is a chance to see Tiger Woods swing a golf club for the first time in 98 days.
Live golf is on television for the second straight Sunday, this one with the game's biggest headliner.
Woods was last seen on television Feb. 16 at the Genesis Invitational, where he moved cautiously in California's chilly late winter weather and posted weekend rounds of 76-77 to finish last among the 68 players who made the cut at Riviera.
He skipped a World Golf Championship in Mexico City, and said his surgically repaired back wasn't quite ready in sitting out the opening three weeks of the Florida swing. And then the pandemic took over, and there has been no place to play.
This is a reasonable start. Woods and retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will face Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and signed this year with Tampa Bay.
The match will be at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida It is Woods' home course and about 20 minutes from Seminole, where last week Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff ushered golf's return to live television.
What to make of Woods?
His only interviews were with GolfTV, the Discovery-owned channel with whom Woods has a financial deal, and a playful Zoom call with the other match participants hosted by Ernie Johnson of Turner Sports, which is televising the match at 2 p.m. on TBS, TNT and truTV.
He described his health in the April 9 interview with GolfTV as "night and day."
"I feel a lot better than I did then," Woods said. "I've been able to turn a negative into a positive and been able to train a lot and get my body to where I think it should be."
Mickelson has missed the cut in four of his five tournaments this year — the exception was third place at Pebble Beach, where he started the final round one shot behind Nick Taylor and closed with a 75.
Just like last week, rust is to be expected for players who haven't competed in two months — three, in the case of Woods.
Manning, meanwhile, is retired and a golf junkie. Brady remains employed, and this week had some informal work in with his new teammates in Tampa Bay.
No fans will be allowed, just like last week at Seminole. One difference is the players will be in their own carts, whereas the four PGA Tour players last week carried their bags.
But this is as much about entertainment as competition.
It's the second edition of a match between Woods and Mickelson, the dominant players of their generation and rivals by name, but not necessarily by record. Woods has 82 career victories to 44 for Mickelson, leads 15-5 in major championships and 11-0 in winning PGA Tour player of the year.
Mickelson won their first made-for-TV match over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018, a pay-per-view event that ran into technical problems and was free for all. Lefty won in a playoff under the lights for $9 million in a winner-take-all match.
The banter was lacking in Las Vegas, and perhaps having Manning and Brady will change the dynamics. The broadcast includes Charles Barkley providing commentary and Justin Thomas, whom Woods has embraced, on the course as a reporter in his television debut.
After this exhibition, golf has two weeks before the PGA Tour is set to return at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. Mickelson plans to play. Woods has not said when he will return.
1920s: Walter Hagen
No one golfer had nearly as much success in the 1920s than Walter Hagen. Hagen was a force in nearly every tournament he participated in, winning four Open Championships in the ‘20s. He would win the PGA Championship a total of five times, a number that’s only matched by Jack Nicklaus. Hagen’s 11 major wins are the third most all-time, only trailing Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
1930s: Gene Sarazen
Winner of the 1935 Masters, Gene Sarazen would add three more major wins in the 1930s. He took home the US Open and Open Championship in 1932 and won the PGA Championship a year later. Also in 1932, Sarazen was named the AP Male Athlete of the Year, becoming the first golfer ever to win the award. His most notable moment came in the ‘35 Masters, when Sarazen hit the “shot heard around the world” and holded a 4-wood from 235 yards out for a double eagle, tying him with Craig Wood on the 15th hole.
1940s: Byron Nelson
In 1945, Byron Nelson put together one of the more dominant single-year campaigns in the history of golf. Nelson had 18 total wins and 11 in a row, while also having seven second place finishes. He won back-to-back AP male Athlete of the Year awards between 1944-45 and had 38 PGA tour wins total in the 1940s. Nelson was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974.
1950s: Sam Snead
Given the nickname “The Slammer” for his strength of shots, Sam Snead dominated the sport of golf for multiple decades, with his strongest being the 1950s. Snead totaled 25 PGA Tour wins during this time, while also winning two Masters tournaments and one PGA Championship in ‘51. On his career, Snead’s 82 Tour wins rank as the most all-time, three ahead of Tiger Woods’ second most 79.
1960s: Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer became one of the biggest stars in the history in golf with his fierce personality and incredible success in some of the sport’s biggest tournaments. Between 1960-69, Palmer earned an outstanding three Masters victories as well as two Open Championships. He was named the player of the year in both ‘60 and ‘62. Still to this day, Palmer’s charismatic style is cherished among all fans, with everything from tournaments to even drinks being named after the golf legend.
1970s: Jack Nicklaus
Widely regarded as the greatest player in all of professional golf, Jack Nicklaus’ most dominant decade came in the 1970s. Nicklaus was the winner of two Masters tournaments (‘72, ‘75) and Open Championships (‘70, ‘78), one US Open (‘72), and three PGA Championships (‘71, ‘73, ‘75). No golfer has more total major wins than Nicklaus’ 18, Masters wins than his six, or US Open’s than his four (where he is joint top).
1980s: Tom Watson
Tom Watson’s reign of dominance began in 1980, when he became the first (in a single season) to earn $500,000 in prize money. After this, he went on to challenge Jack Nicklaus’ legacy at the top of the professional golf industry. Watson won three Open Championships (‘80, ‘82, ‘83), had 13 PGA Tour wins, won one Masters (‘81), and one US Open (‘82). In his sole US Open win, Watson defeated Nicklaus at Pebble Beach to prevent his rival from winning a record fifth US Open.
1990s: Nick Price
In a decade without any true stars, Zimbabwe’s Nick Price reigns as the period’s strongest golfer. His first major win in the United States came in 1992, when Price won the PGA Championship at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. In 1994, he became the first golfer to win the Open and PGA Championships back-to-back. Across the 10 year period, Price tallied 13 PGA Tour wins and 11 top 10 finishes in major play.
2000s: Tiger Woods
It’s up for debate over whether or not Tiger’s run in the 2000s was the most dominant in not just all of golf, but in the history of sports as a whole. He won three Masters, U.S. Open’s, Open Championships, and PGA Championships between 2000-09. Woods is now near (if not on) the top of most professional golf records, including being the only golfer with multiple major wins in two consecutive years (‘05, ‘06).
2010s: Rory McIlroy
Despite not collecting a major win since 2014, Rory McIlroy still remains at the top of the list for the ‘10s thanks to his magical start to the decade. McIlroy has 14 PGA Tour wins in the last eight years, and has won two PGA Championships, one U.S. Open, and one Open Championship. His last win in a major tournament was in the PGA Championship in August of 2014, where he defeated Phil Mickelson by just one stroke.
