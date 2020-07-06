PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus on his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was in line to be the first tournament with spectators since golf resumed its schedule on June 11 in Texas.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last month approved a plan that would allow the Memorial to have 20% capacity on property, which would include fans, private hospitality areas and essential staff to run the tournament.

"But given the broader challenges communities are facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stay focused on the No. 1 priority for our 'Return to Golf' — the health and safety of all involved," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement Monday.

The absence of spectators also means the tournament will not have a pro-am.

Muirfield Village this week is holding the Workday Charity Open, a one-time event that replaces the John Deere Classic, which officials chose to cancel this year and bring back in 2021. No spectators were to be allowed this week.