Watch now: Preparing for ‘retirement golf’ has challenges in pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When you retire, you golf. It’s expected of you. Never really been a golfer? Doesn’t matter. Grab a club and take your swing(s).

When my dad retired — as close as farmers come to retirement — he took up golf. He secured a set of second-hand clubs, hacked away, searched for wayward shots, bought a ball retriever and lost his share of Top Flights anyway.

He breathed in fresh air, had a little fun, got frustrated. A day or two later, he did it all over again.

Now it’s my turn, but when you retire during a pandemic, rules are different. That’s become clear while prepping for my first outing of the season, which is likely to come later this week.

Consider this your warning.

My golfing history includes an average of about three times per year for the past 40 summers. That is enough to know you’re not any good, not enough to get any better.

Yes, there are clubs in the basement. And yes, there are golf balls in the bag, nervously wondering what happened to those once in there with them.

“Are they OK? Are they lost? Did they survive?”

All are valid concerns.