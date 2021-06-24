Pro golf: 2-time winner Mickelson needs to make move at Travelers

Phil Mickelson has had his share of success at TPC River Highlands, winning twice back when the PGA Tour event was still called the Greater Hartford Open.

Then he took 15 years off.

The six-time U.S. Open runner-up needed a break after golf's most grueling major to recover and spend time with his family. Now that his three children have grown, he's back at the Travelers Championship trying to recapture the form that helped him to victory in 2001 and '02.

"I skipped it for a long time because it was our kids' time to take a break in the summer," Mickelson, who didn't play the event from 2004-18, said Thursday after shooting a 1-under 69 that left him six strokes behind the leaders at Cromwell, Conn. "Now they're all out and back East and all over the place."

Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok each shot a 63 — the best in their careers on tour — to share the first-round lead. Talor Gooch was one stroke back, and five golfers were two strokes off the lead at minus 5.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who held the world No. 1 ranking until Jon Rahm passed him Sunday with his U.S. Open victory, stumbled at the start with a bogey on the second hole and then a double on No. 3. He finished with a pair of birdies to end the day at 70 at TPC River Highlands.

Salas leads Women's PGA

Lizette Salas was in her happy place, and not just because she kept bogeys off her card at tough Atlanta Athletic Club and posted a 5-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Her game is rounding into form as the Solheim Cup approaches. That's a big deal to her, too.

But the broad smile went well beyond golf.

The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the 31-year-old Californian, dulling her usual spark and creating anxiety that she initially mistook for nerves.

"I really didn't like myself in 2020, and I think with the whole COVID and not being able to work and have golf as my outlet, that really hit hard," Salas said.

She led by one shot over Charley Hull of England, who had a 68 for the best score in the afternoon. What makes Hull happy is she's going home on Monday after a month on the road, which preceded a seven-week stretch playing the LPGA Tour schedule.

Jessica Korda and former U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 were in a group at 69, among nine players who managed to post scores in the 60s.

Stricker shoots 63

Steve Stricker decided at the last minute to play the Senior Players Championship instead of the PGA Tour, and he made it pay off at Firestone.

Stricker holed a bunker shot on the par-3 12th for a birdie, ran off three straight birdies at the end of his opening nine holes and kept bogeys off his card for a 7-under 63. That gave him a four-shot lead over Ken Duke and Paul Broadhurst at Akron, Ohio.

It was just the start he needed after his last two events on the PGA Tour Champions. The Ryder Cup captain lost a great chance to win the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills with a 77 in the final round, and he got off to such a poor start in his American Family Insurance Championship that a closing 65 was only good for a tie for seventh.

