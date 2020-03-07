Pro Golf Roundup: Hatton has 2-shot lead on hardest day at Bay Hill since '83

Tyrrell Hatton made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-over 73 to end the most brutal day at Bay Hill in 37 years and build a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Fla.
Sunday might not be much of a reprieve. More wind and no rain are in the forecast. Greens have progressed from firm to brick-hard. It has created a test that feels more like a U.S. Open in June than the Florida swing in March.
Rory McIlroy was happy with his run of 13 straight pars, delighted to make his first birdie on the par-5 16th and not terribly bothered by a bogey on the final hole for a 73. His goal was to survive, and he managed that. McIlroy joined another past champion, Marc Leishman (72) just two shots behind.
Hatton had a wild ride at the end as temperatures felt like the mid-50s with the wind. He had one par over his final five holes — birdie-bogey-bogey-birdie — before thrusting his fist in the air when the final putt fell.
Hatton was at 6-under 210, the highest 54-hole score to lead at Bay Hill since Ben Crenshaw in 1993.
Max Homa played early — no advantage on this day with wind and cold air that felt more like the West Coast — and made double bogey on the 18th hole that ruined a tremendous round. He had to settle for 70. By the end of the day, it was the only score under par.
The average score was 75.91, the highest for any round at Bay Hill since it was 76.29 in the second round in 1983. It was the highest round at Bay Hill after the cut since it was 78.84 in the final round of 1980. That also was the last time no one broke 70.
Brooks Koepka played his final four holes in even par for an 81, his highest score on the PGA Tour, surpassing the 80 he shot in the second round at Muirfield in the 2013 British Open.
You have free articles remaining.
Patrick Reed, who started the day three shots out of the lead, was still in the mix until two shots in the hazard on the 11th hole for a triple bogey. He three-putted for a double bogey on the 15th. And then it got ugly on the par-5 16th when his second shot from a bunker rifled through a tree and into the water.
As he was taking his drop, a man shouted, "Don't hit it in the water, cheater." Police ejected the fan from the course. Reed made bogey, bogeyed the next two and shot 80. It was only his fourth career round in the 80s.
Els grabs lead after 64: Ernie Els took the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic, eagling the par-5 15th and birdieing the final two holes for a 7-under 64 at Newport Beach, Calif.
Making his third senior start, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 14th with the strong finish to reach 12-under 130 at Newport Beach Country Club.
Els lost a playoff to Miguel Angel Jimenez in his debut in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii, then tied for 34th last week in the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.
He eagled the 15th for the second straight day.
Defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron and Monday qualifier David Morland IV of Canada were a stroke back. McCarron had a 68, and Morland followed his opening 61 with a 70.
Ken Tanigawa (66) and Ken Duke (69) were 10 under.
Hall of Famer Fred Couples, the 2010 and 2014 winner, topped the group at 9 under after a 66.
Bernhard Langer, the 62-year-old German star coming off a victory last week in Tucson, was tied for 37th at 1 under after a 71. He won the 2008 tournament.