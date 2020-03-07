Pro Golf Roundup: Hatton has 2-shot lead on hardest day at Bay Hill since '83

The average score was 75.91, the highest for any round at Bay Hill since it was 76.29 in the second round in 1983. It was the highest round at Bay Hill after the cut since it was 78.84 in the final round of 1980. That also was the last time no one broke 70.

Brooks Koepka played his final four holes in even par for an 81, his highest score on the PGA Tour, surpassing the 80 he shot in the second round at Muirfield in the 2013 British Open.

Patrick Reed, who started the day three shots out of the lead, was still in the mix until two shots in the hazard on the 11th hole for a triple bogey. He three-putted for a double bogey on the 15th. And then it got ugly on the par-5 16th when his second shot from a bunker rifled through a tree and into the water.

As he was taking his drop, a man shouted, "Don't hit it in the water, cheater." Police ejected the fan from the course. Reed made bogey, bogeyed the next two and shot 80. It was only his fourth career round in the 80s.

Els grabs lead after 64: Ernie Els took the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic, eagling the par-5 15th and birdieing the final two holes for a 7-under 64 at Newport Beach, Calif.