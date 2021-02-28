Pro golf roundup: Whoa, Nelly! Korda makes it 2 straight wins for her family

Jessica Korda opened the LPGA Tour season last month by winning the Tournament of Champions.

On Sunday, it was Nelly's turn.

Nelly Korda followed in big sister's footsteps with a three-shot victory that looked easier than it felt. She seized control with three birdies through six holes, closed with 12 pars and shot a 3-under 69 at Lake Nona to win the Gainbridge LPGA.

"Yeah, Jess' win, I was like, 'OK, I got to get one now,'" Korda said. "We were close that one year. She won in Thailand and I was leading in Singapore. But it's nice to get back-to-back Korda wins now."

More than just matching her sister, Korda won for the first time on American soil. The other three victories for 22-year-old Nelly were in Australia and twice in Taiwan. It also was the first time she won with her parents watching. Her father, Petr Korda, is a former Australian Open tennis champion.

On the other side of the course, Annika Sorenstam wrapped up her return after more than 12 years of retirement with a par on the ninth hole for a 76, finishing last among the 74 players who made the cut. The 50-year-old Swede was making this one-time appearance because Lake Nona has been her home course for two decades.