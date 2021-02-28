Pro golf roundup: Whoa, Nelly! Korda makes it 2 straight wins for her family

Jessica Korda opened the LPGA Tour season last month by winning the Tournament of Champions.
On Sunday, it was Nelly's turn.
Nelly Korda followed in big sister's footsteps with a three-shot victory that looked easier than it felt. She seized control with three birdies through six holes, closed with 12 pars and shot a 3-under 69 at Lake Nona to win the Gainbridge LPGA.
"Yeah, Jess' win, I was like, 'OK, I got to get one now,'" Korda said. "We were close that one year. She won in Thailand and I was leading in Singapore. But it's nice to get back-to-back Korda wins now."
More than just matching her sister, Korda won for the first time on American soil. The other three victories for 22-year-old Nelly were in Australia and twice in Taiwan. It also was the first time she won with her parents watching. Her father, Petr Korda, is a former Australian Open tennis champion.
On the other side of the course, Annika Sorenstam wrapped up her return after more than 12 years of retirement with a par on the ninth hole for a 76, finishing last among the 74 players who made the cut. The 50-year-old Swede was making this one-time appearance because Lake Nona has been her home course for two decades.
Sorenstam finished 29 shots behind Korda, who finished at 16-under 272 and won by three over Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko.
Emotional Grace rallies: Branden Grace closed eagle-birdie to win the Puerto Rico Open, an emotional triumph following his father's January death after a month-long fight with the coronavirus.
Grace holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle on the par-4 17th and birdied the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jhonattan Vegas at windy Grand Reserve.
The 32-year-old South African player won for the second time on the PGA Tour and 13th worldwide, closing with a 6-under 66 to finish at 19-under 269.
Vegas birdied the 18th in a 65. Puerto Rican player Rafael Campos and Grayson Murray, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for third at 16 under.
Sutherland prevails: Kevin Sutherland chipped in for the only birdie of the final round on No. 16 and had a tap-in for another on the next hole, shooting a 4-under 69 to overtake Mike Weir in the Colorguard Classic at Tucscon, Ariz.
Sutherland tapped in on 17 after putting through the fringe on the par 5 and just missed another birdie on the difficult 18th to close out his second victory in his last three PGA Tour Champions starts and fifth overall. He finished at 15 under, two ahead of Weir, three up on Steve Stricker and Scott Parel.