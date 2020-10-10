Sei Young Kim, eyeing 1st major, leads by 2 at Women's PGA

Kim was runner-up at the 2015 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and tied for second at the Evian Championship in 2018. Kim held the 54-hole lead at a major once, at the 2015 ANA Inspiration, where she finished tied for fourth.

The last four winners of the tournament either led or co-led after 36 holes, and Kim played like a golfer poised to make it five.

Henderson, who won the 2016 Women's PGA Championship, tied her career-best 18-hole score at a major championship with a 65 to stay within striking distance. Henderson had five birdies for a bogey-free round.

"Sometimes it's hard to believe that I'm a major champion," Henderson said. "But definitely in times like this it gives me a little bit of confidence, and I'm excited to try to do it again tomorrow."

Nordqvist, who had five birdies and three bogeys, shot a 5-under 68 as she tries to win her third major championship.

Inbee Park is three strokes behind the leader and Bianca Pagdanganan shot a 65 for the second straight day to rally her way into fifth at 3 under. Pagdanganan hasn't had a bogey since the first round.

Park is a three-time winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and would tie Mickey Wright for the most in a career with a win.