Spieth takes another step with a 67 to lead at Pebble Beach

Spieth surged into the lead with a gap wedge that got the ridge perfectly on the skinny green at No. 4, and followed that with a 5-iron to 45 feet, a birdie putt helped by Rickie Fowler going first from the same line.

He reached the front of the green on the par-5 seventh with a hybrid for a two-putt birdie, then figured his one miss off the tee would cost him on No. 8.

"I hit the tree off the tee," he said with a smile. "I toed a 3-wood and it came out in the fairway and I hit a 7-iron that happened to go right of the right pin, below the hole. That was a steal there, for sure."

Good breaks have been hard to find for Spieth over the last two years. He has seen his share of shots that hit the tree and carom out-of-bounds, or tee shots that bury in the rough instead of sitting up.

"I'll tell you what, it's crazy. You go on runs of cards out here," he said. "You get good ones and then you go on a bad run of cards. I'm now hitting it and kind of thinking it's going to be a good break again, which is really nice.

"But you don't rely on that," he added. "It's just when it happens, it's obviously really nice."