The road to the Masters leads nowhere as golf shuts down

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland was among those who felt it would have looked bad if the tour had kept playing, even though Monahan suggested it could be a "source of inspiration" to have a live sport on television if done in a safe manner.

"It would have looked horrible if we showed up and played today with every other sports league not playing," Woodland said. "It probably would have been insensitive, so I'm glad Jay made the decision that he did. It's best for us. It's best for the fans and our families. ... It's only going to get worse right now, so it's best for us not to be playing golf."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, with the vast majority recovering in about two weeks.

"I think there's bigger problems in the world right now than whether we play the Masters or not," Jon Rahm said.

They also didn't know what they would do. Kevin Na said the tour shutting down and the Masters not being played the first full week in April had not sunk in. And then he was cleaning out his locker and his caddie found a banana in his bag.

"If he hadn't pulled that banana out," Na said, "that banana would have been in there for a long time."

