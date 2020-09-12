US Open all about location on Winged Foot and on calendar

Mickelson has the most scar tissue of the 14 players who were at Winged Foot for the 2006 U.S. Open.

He had a one-shot lead playing the final hole when he tried to hit 3-iron over a tree, struck the tree, caught a plugged lie in the bunker and made double bogey to lose by one. He wasn't alone in his misfortunes. Colin Montgomerie made double bogey from the fairway and was runner-up, while Jim Furyk missed a 5-foot par putt to also finish one behind.

Mickelson stands out because of his six silver medals as runner-up, when a gold medal is what he needs to complete the career Grand Slam. Now he's 50, still good enough that William Hill said one bettor has placed $45,000 on Lefty to win at 75-1 odds, a potential payout of $3,375,000.

Johnson comes in as the betting favorite based on recent form and overwhelming talent. His only major was four years ago in the U.S. Open at Oakmont, reputed to be among the toughest courses in America.

"Those are the courses that I like," Johnson said, already brimming with confidence. "The harder the better. All my wins come on the hardest golf courses I've ever played."

That he has only one major stands out. But for all his mishaps, Johnson is in the mix more often than most at the U.S. Open.