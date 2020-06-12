Varner takes 1-shot lead over Spieth, DeChambeau at Colonial

And there are still no spectators, making Colonial sound more like a library. And while players are getting accustomed to birdies and eagles greeted with silence, it figures to take on another dimension as the stakes get higher.

"It's tough to get adrenaline going," U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland said after a 67 left him three shots behind. "I think you can get a little bit more of that this weekend getting in the hunt and get those juices flowing, but it is different without a crowd. You've got to kind of get that adrenaline going yourself."

Varner had plenty of juices flowing after his first tee shot on No. 10 went onto a bridge, led to a one-shot penalty, and eventually a triple bogey that quickly knocked him out of a share of the lead. No worries. He answered with eight birdies and a place in the record book with a 66.

Dating to the ShotLink era in 2003, it was the lowest score on the PGA Tour by a player who began his round with a triple bogey. He was at 11-under 129, the lowest 36-hole score of his career.

"Not the start I wanted, but it's just a part of golf," Varner said. "If I would have tripled the last, it would have added up to the same. It's a great opportunity going into the weekend."