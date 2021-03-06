Westwood has career-low at Bay Hill and takes 1-shot lead

Spieth opened with a birdie and a hole-in-one, took the lead by holing a bunker shot on the par-3 seventh, saved par after a tee shot into the water and shot 68 with the kind of round he'd rather do without. Spieth prefers boring golf, and this was anything but that.

He was two shots behind, tied with Bradley. This is the fourth straight tournament Spieth has gone into the final round within five shots of the lead — twice he was leading or tied — as he tries to end more than three years without winning.

Janewattananond's ace carried him to a 69, leaving him four shots behind in a group that included Rory McIlroy, who bogeyed the last hole for a 72. Despite such a pedestrian round, McIlroy was very much in contention.

"I'm not too far away, so if I can get off to a decent start, be maybe a couple under through 5, I feel like I'll have a decent chance," McIlroy said.

Westwood had only six pars. He had eight birdies and the eagle on the 16th hole, along with a pair of three-putt bogeys.

Westwood has five victories since turning 40, including last year in Abu Dhabi. So this didn't surprise him, especially on a course that fits his eye, even though he has only one finish in the top 10.