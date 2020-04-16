State Farm Youth Classic canceled this year because of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The State Farm Youth Classic, an annual golf tournament for ages 3-22 played at six Bloomington-Normal courses, has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, event organizers announced Thursday.

The tourney, sponsored by State Farm Insurance and run by the Bloomington-Normal Sports Commission, was to be held for the 19th year on June 28-30.

Matt Hawkins, who is director for sports and market development for the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and Sports Commission, said there were several factors in the decision.

"Registration has really slowed down since the shelter in place started," he said. "We’re over 100 registrations behind our normal pace for this time of year. We're worried that our overall numbers will be significantly down overall.

"Even if the shelter in place is lifted by June, there will still be hesitation from many people to go out in public."

Hawkins also said the tournament relies on sponsorships from local business and that would be difficult to ask for in the current environment.

"We would normally start the sponsorship selling process about now and just don’t think it’s the right thing to do," he said.