State Farm Youth Classic canceled this year because of coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON — The State Farm Youth Classic, an annual golf tournament for ages 3-22 played at six Bloomington-Normal courses, has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, event organizers announced Thursday.
The tourney, sponsored by State Farm Insurance and run by the Bloomington-Normal Sports Commission, was to be held for the 19th year on June 28-30.
Matt Hawkins, who is director for sports and market development for the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and Sports Commission, said there were several factors in the decision.
"Registration has really slowed down since the shelter in place started," he said. "We’re over 100 registrations behind our normal pace for this time of year. We're worried that our overall numbers will be significantly down overall.
"Even if the shelter in place is lifted by June, there will still be hesitation from many people to go out in public."
Hawkins also said the tournament relies on sponsorships from local business and that would be difficult to ask for in the current environment.
"We would normally start the sponsorship selling process about now and just don’t think it’s the right thing to do," he said.
Last year's event drew 360 golfers. More than 5,000 golfers have played in the event's history.
The tournament began as the Country Youth Classic in 2002 and drew as many as 626 golfers in its second year. State Farm took over as title sponsor in 2017.
During its 18-year run, the tourney has attracted golfers from 28 states and 14 countries. Some of the more famous golfers to play in the event are Luke Guthrie of Quincy, who has played on the PGA Tour; Haydn Porteous of South Africa, who is on the European PGA Tour; and Yueer Feng of China and the LPGA Tour.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
