Watch now: 6-year-old gets hole in one at Bloomington club

BLOOMINGTON — When you can get bragging rights in a family where you're one of eight siblings, you've probably done something well.
And when you can also claim to have done something on a golf course that your father, a former Illinois State standout, has only done once before, then all the better.
Yes, this has been a good week to be Ryan Baker.
The blond-haired 6-year-old boy from Bloomington registered a hole in one on Tuesday at Bloomington Country Club during the Junior Day program. Ryan used his driver from the 79-yard marker on No. 16 for the ace.
"The coach (Nic Stevens) saw it and he was, like, it went in. I was like no," said Ryan, recalling what happened. "Then I looked up there and couldn't find it anywhere so I knew it went in the hole. After that ...
"He said he did a little dance," said Ryan's mother, Erin, smiling.
Ryan Baker is the fifth oldest of Nic and Erin Baker's eight children. Erin said the oldest six kids all play golf thanks to their father.
Nic Baker, who is a dentist in Bloomington, played on the ISU men's golf team from 1999-2002. The Hillsboro native said his only ace came when he was 17 at a course in southern Illinois.
"He's a super athletic kid. He just looks at the ball and hits it, generally in the direction he's looking," said Nic Baker of Ryan, who has four brothers and three sisters. "Certainly a hole in one at any age is quite a bit of luck and just the ball bouncing the right way and hitting it the right distance.
"I was happy for him and thought it was awesome. It's one of those you wish you were there and saw it. It turns out he wasn't even that impressed by it and didn't see it go in the hole."
Erin Baker said this is Ryan's first year in BCC's 3-hole program. It was his second round of the season in the program and came on his first swing of the day.
Ryan's 8-year-old brother, Nolan, was in his group on Tuesday. Word quickly spread around the course to the other Bakers.
"I'm excited for him. I'm happy for him," said Logan Baker, 12. "It's crazy when I found out he got a hole in one. I was like no way. The babysitter (who was with Ryan's group) told me how he got it. He hit it behind the hole and it rolled back down into the hole."
Another parent in the group ahead also saw the ball go in the hole.
"It's great," said Leyton Baker, the oldest who is almost 14. "I got texted on the 14th hole. I checked my phone and saw this little poster up on the (BCC) door and it said he got a hole in one."
Erin Baker said Ryan, who will be a first grader at Epiphany Grade School and turns 7 on Sunday, got to pick where dinner would be (Panera Bread Company) plus some refreshments (Teresa's Italian Ice).
Later in the day, Nic Baker asked Ryan where his hole in one ball was at. When told it was still in Ryan's bag, his father told him to get it out of there.
"That's what happens when you do something at age 6," said Nic Baker. "You think it's going to happen all the time. Why should I save that ball?"
Nic Baker said he has been taking his children out to the golf course since they've been about 4 or 5. Erin Baker said she doesn't play much golf.
"I have clubs and have played maybe three times in my life," she said. "I'm taking care of all these people."
Even after his hole in one, Ryan Baker was asked what his favorite sport is to play.
"Baseball," he said.
And that's cool with Nic Baker.
"None of them have gotten really serious about it (golf), but they all enjoy it," he said. "I'm letting them get the serious bug. If they're going to get it, get it themselves rather than me pushing it on them."
