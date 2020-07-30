Watch now: Defending B-N Medal Play title becomes a little more special to Rob Wuethrich

"Trying to find something with my putting is the biggest thing," said Wuethrich. "With Two-Man and some of the other tournaments, I haven't had a good putting week. That's kind of good and bad.

"It's frustrating because I haven't found anything, but at the same time it's kind of nice because I know at some point I have to make some putts. Hopefully I can make a whole bunch this weekend."

Wuethrich was named recipient of the Jack Nicklaus Division III Player of the Year Award a couple weeks ago. He was on a Zoom call with Nicklaus and the other winners in different divisions to make up for not receiving the awards at The Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, because of the pandemic.

Now, Wuethrich isn't sure if this will be his last tournament of the year.

"It definitely would be nice to go off on a high note and end this summer and 2020 in a good way because there's been a lot of negatives," he said. "Try to do something in a positive light this year definitely would be cool. The big thing is not to get frustrated and let one hole or shot determine how the tournament is going to go."