Watch now: Defending B-N Medal Play title becomes a little more special to Rob Wuethrich

NORMAL — Rob Wuethrich was looking forward to defending five titles on the golf course this summer and fall. Now that number is down to one, which happens this weekend.
"To defend this one gives me more fire and motivation to seize the moment, I guess," said the 21-year-old Wuethrich.
Rob Wuethrich sinks birdie putt on No. 12 as he and partner Mike Henry edge Brayden Dobbs and Nicholas Hodges, 1-up, in B-N Two-Man Best Position quarterfinal match pic.twitter.com/xJU1kY7mtQ— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 18, 2020
Wuethrich earned a six-stroke victory in last year's Bloomington-Normal Medal Play at Weibring Golf Club and Bloomington Country Club. He fired a final-round 66 at BCC to pull away.
That led to Wuethrich's fantastic fall for Illinois Wesleyan. He earned four medalist honors and was looking forward to helping the Titans defend their NCAA Division III title in the spring.
However, COVID-19 canceled the spring season after one tourney for the Titans. Then came the news this week the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin was postponing all fall sports for IWU and its other league members, taking away Wuethrich's opportunity to defend those four tourney titles he won last fall.
The Medal Play begins with Saturday's qualifying round at Ironwood Golf Course. The field will be flighted for Sunday's second round at Ironwood, with the low 18 advancing to a Sunday afternoon finale at BCC.
Other former champions who have signed up as of Thursday morning were Tyler Weaver (2018), Alan Bardwell (2012) and Jeff Wells (1995).
Bardwell finished second last year to Wuethrich, while Brian Zimmerman and Dallas Koth tied for third. Zimmerman captured the City Match Play Championship in June at Weibring Golf Club, edging Parker Wisdom in the 36-hole title match. Both are signed up for the Medal Play.
Tee times remain open from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday with registration at Ironwood's pro shop. Entry fee is $80, which includes greens fees and prize fund.
Like many top golfers, Wuethrich's summer plans were curtailed. The U.S. Amateur and Illinois State Amateur were both canceled. He played in a couple events, making it to the Two-Man Best Position semifinals with Mike Henry before they lost to Bardwell and Weaver.
"Trying to find something with my putting is the biggest thing," said Wuethrich. "With Two-Man and some of the other tournaments, I haven't had a good putting week. That's kind of good and bad.
"It's frustrating because I haven't found anything, but at the same time it's kind of nice because I know at some point I have to make some putts. Hopefully I can make a whole bunch this weekend."
Wuethrich was named recipient of the Jack Nicklaus Division III Player of the Year Award a couple weeks ago. He was on a Zoom call with Nicklaus and the other winners in different divisions to make up for not receiving the awards at The Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, because of the pandemic.
Now, Wuethrich isn't sure if this will be his last tournament of the year.
"It definitely would be nice to go off on a high note and end this summer and 2020 in a good way because there's been a lot of negatives," he said. "Try to do something in a positive light this year definitely would be cool. The big thing is not to get frustrated and let one hole or shot determine how the tournament is going to go."
Brian Zimmerman sinks long birdie putt on No. 16 and holds off Parker Wisdom, 1-up, in B-N City Match Play final for first BNGA title pic.twitter.com/BTmOHAhJz4— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) June 21, 2020
After prevailing in June, Zimmerman was hoping to become only the third golfer to sweep the Bloomington-Normal "Triple Crown" — City Match Play, Two-Man Best Position and Medal Play — in the same year. That elite group includes Tom Kearfott (1994), Kyle English (2009) and Mike Cushing (2017).
However, Zimmerman and Ben Kilborn ran into a hot putting performance by University High senior Jackson Yoder in a Two-Man first-round match. Yoder and Reece Tennison downed Zimmerman and Kilborn, 1-up.
"I've never seen more putts made in an 18-hole match in my life," said Zimmerman. "It was deflating."
Zimmerman feels good about his Medal Play chances especially starting at Ironwood, which is his home course.
"I would say Medal Play is my favorite because it shows who is playing best," he said. "Match Play levels the playing field a little bit. You can get away with making a double or triple (bogey). To play 54 holes of golf with the best players in town, Medal Play means the most."
Zimmerman played in the final group at BCC last year with Wuethrich and Bardwell. It was Bardwell who took a one-stroke lead over Wuethrich and two strokes ahead of Zimmerman to BCC.
Wuethrich birdied four of the last seven holes to take control. Zimmerman learned something that day, too.
"You have to go out there and get it when you're in the final group because they're not going to give it to you. That's what he (Wuethrich) really showed on the back nine," said Zimmerman. "He kept stuffing shots and putting pressure on people. That's what I had to do against Parker in the (Match Play) championship, keep on hitting shots and putting pressure on him."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
