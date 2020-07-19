Watch now: Havens, Wickenhauser capture second Two-Man title by downing defending champions

BLOOMINGTON — Thunder was starting to rumble and lightning was in the air late Sunday morning at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.
And, by the way, Dustin Wickenhauser faced a 15-foot par putt on No. 17 to give him and Adam Havens their second Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight title.
"I was just hoping it got there. I hit it and wasn't quite sure I hit it hard enough," said Wickenhauser. "Luckily it was the last roll that got it to the front edge."
Dustin Wickenhauser seals 2 and 1 win for him and Adam Havens over Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver with par putt on No. 17 in Two-Man finals ⛳ pic.twitter.com/QMew08qtnU— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 19, 2020
When Wickenhauser's putt dropped it secured a 2 and 1 victory over defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver just before rain came gushing down as everyone scurried to the clubhouse.
"That was a great feeling seeing his ball roll in," said Havens.
Havens and Wickenhauser were sharp all day and never trailed while firing 12-under-par for 17 holes. They won their first title in 2015 at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
"Minus a couple putts that we could have made that was about as flawless as we could play, and we had to because they're way too good," said Havens of their close friends Bardwell and Weaver.
The loss was only the second in the last five years for Bardwell and Weaver. They had won nine straight matches the last two years and nine straight at The Den dating to their first title together in 2016.
"I could not be happier losing. We lost to our friends," said Bardwell. "They played great and deserved to win the golf tournament. It's as easy as that."
⛳ Alan Bardwell eagle putt on No. 11 (tees moved up) makes Two-Man championship match all square vs. Adam Havens-Dustin Wickenhauser pic.twitter.com/oDiGlHFLSp— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 19, 2020
When Bardwell drove the green on the par-4 11th, which was shortened to about 300 yards, and sank the eagle putt, the match was all square with seven holes left.
Havens hit his tee shot on the par-3 13th to 5 feet away, but they couldn't sink the putt. However, they didn't need to putt on the next hole as Havens chipped in from about 50 feet off the back edge of the green for an eagle-3 and 1-up advantage.
"You don't think you're going to make that chip, but I thought I could get it close. It rolled just right," said Havens. "There's some luck involved there, but it looked good most of the way there."
"Especially after missing the short one on the par-3 and taking the momentum we missed, that was big," said Wickenhauser.
Adam Havens chip-in eagle on No.14 gives him and Dustin Wickenhauser 1-up lead over Bardwell-Weaver after 14 holes in Two-Man finals ⛳ pic.twitter.com/5QwdLXV7fn— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 19, 2020
Both teams birdied the short par-4 No. 15. Bardwell and Weaver each missed the green on the 16th, but escaped with a halve when Wickenhauser and Havens couldn't convert a birdie putt from 15 feet.
The pin on the par-3 17th was tucked back left, with not much green between the water and back bunker. After Wickenhauser went long into the bunker and Havens flared his tee shot short to the right, Bardwell hit into the water.
"You're 1-down and are trying to make 2," said Weaver. "You kind of expect them to get up and down (for par). I got too aggressive. I was just trying to hit it somewhere right of the pin. I guess the competitive nature takes over and you're like, nah, I can hit it right at the pin."
Weaver's shot cleared the water, but rolled back in. Havens and Wickenhauser didn't like their lie in the bunker and played from 72 yards out, with Havens getting his 15 feet away.
After taking a drop, Weaver and Bardwell both barely missed par putts from off the green. That set the stage for Wickenhauser, who even though he hadn't played much golf this summer before the tournament remained confident.
"I liked our chances. Adam and I mesh pretty well in this format," said Wickenhauser. "He never relies on me to make a 3-footer, which is good."
Actually, Wickenhauser made 7-foot birdie putts on the first two holes and a 10-footer at No. 5.
"That's been our problem. We had not gotten off to a hot start in any of the (previous) matches and finally did today," said Havens as they had four birdies in the first five holes. "We had to."
Tyler Weaver sinks long birdie putt at No. 4 in Two-Man finals ⛳ pic.twitter.com/4OVcErKM1T— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 19, 2020
Weaver dropped a hard-breaking 25-footer for birdie at No. 6 to get back to all square.
Havens pulled off the day's best shot on the long par-3 eighth. He hit a hybrid to within 3 feet for a gimme birdie and 1-up lead.
"Dustin hit it really well today. He made huge putts to begin with," said Havens. "I never had to hit a shot to stay in the hole. Nobody ever got uncomfortable that I have to pull this shot off, which was nice.
"It's pretty fun playing our friends. I know they're not happy they lost, but I'm sure they're not terribly disappointed because they know it's us and they know we played as good as we could have to beat them."
Medal Play registration: Signup for the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play has started at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.
Qualifying round is Aug. 1 at Ironwood. Golfers will be flighted for the second round at Ironwood on Aug. 2 with the low 18 in the championship flight advancing to a final round that afternoon at Bloomington Country Club.
Registration fee is $80 which includes greens fees and prize fund.
