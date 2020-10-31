Watch now: Pandemic proves a boon for golf courses with rounds on the rise

BLOOMINGTON — When Gov. J.B. Pritzker shut down golf courses in Illinois with an executive order on March 26 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those in the industry braced for a difficult year.
Seven months later, exactly the opposite has happened.
"Once we got rolling and the restrictions kind of moved back to what I would call 'normal golf' — where people go out in foursomes and take carts — we've really taken off since then and had a really solid year," said Jason Wingate, the director of golf for the City of Bloomington's three public courses.
That sentiment is shared by golf course operators throughout Central Illinois.
Many businesses have suffered crushing economic downturns during the pandemic. Restaurants have permanently closed. Companies have furloughed or laid off long-time employees. Many families canceled their summer vacations in order to stay safe.
"The Tiger Effect" — which spurred golf when Tiger Woods burst on the scene in the mid-1990s and showed the sport to be cool again — had long since vanished. The 2008 recession hit the golf industry hard, although in recent years the number of rounds had shown a slight increase.
While 2020 is a year most people want to quickly forget, golf has surged. Being outdoors for the most part with social distancing — before that term became popular — contributed to the sport's growth during a pandemic.
"July, August and September have been really, really busy, probably some of the busiest months I've experienced in the golf business and certainly in recent years," said Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State professional Tom Szymoniak. "Obviously it's still a challenging year with concerns about things going on in our world today, but I think golf is one of the things people are comfortable doing.
"Without a lot of events and things like that to grab attention it's one of those things that has been beneficial for the golf business, a little shot in the arm."
There was no golf in April because of Pritzker's executive order. Courses were allowed to open May 1 but with only twosomes, 15-minute tee time intervals and no carts except for those with physical disabilities.
Restrictions were lifted on May 29 to allow foursomes and carts. Courses were immediately crowded as golfers flocked back to the links — and they haven't stopped coming.
Despite no golfers in April and a limited number in May, most courses expect more rounds this year than in 2019.
Szymoniak said Weibring Golf Club will exceed the 20,000-round mark it has hovered around the last few years. Wingate reported the three Bloomington courses — Highland Park, Prairie Vista and The Den at Fox Creek — will see "a nice increase" this year from the 50-60,000 rounds it has seen recently. Those courses didn't even open in March when others did for a short time.
The Town of Normal's Ironwood Golf Course will be right around the 22,000 rounds it had last year even with the six-week shutdown, according to club professional/manager Craig Onsrud.
"If you take from May 29th this year compared to last year, we're 30% higher," said Onsrud.
The Links at Ireland Grove, a 9-hole executive course and practice facility on Bloomington's east side, is experiencing "an uptick of 18-22%," said general manager Jeff Hunt.
Many people are working remotely from home since March. That has also buoyed the golf business.
"We've found a lot of people taking lunch breaks or coming out in the morning before they started their actual routine," said Hunt. "I would say the average work week, if you're on a computer not timed and don't show you have to be on it 8-9 hours a day, the work week has suffered a little bit, but the recreational time was increased."
What helped Weibring Golf Club was the return of students to campus in mid-August.
"We went to another level with the students back here in town and sold quite a few more student semester passes than we have in previous years," said Szymoniak. "It has been a busy fall. It's a little unique we have not had a lot of golf tournaments and outings which we normally would with some of the seasons canceled and guidelines in place, but in terms of our season tee sheet being active that's been there and that's been good."
A mid-October round on a sunny afternoon at Weibring Golf Club was Jeff Fulks' 68th since May 1.
"I've played a lot more," said Fulks, 66, of Hudson, who is retired from State Farm.
Fulks believes golf affords him an opportunity to do something safely without worrying about contracting COVID-19. He rides separately in a cart from his golfing partners to further the safety factor, although two golfers are allowed in the same cart.
Like many, Fulks and his wife, Kathy, who is also a golfer, haven't gone inside to eat at restaurants, although they have dined outside and get carryout. They've also decided against taking a vacation. Those factors have been a boon to local courses.
"We didn't see quite as much out of town play, particularly at The Den, but we've seen a lot more people here from what I would call the Central Illinois area that we hadn't seen in a number of years who are back maybe because a parent is involved in a child's youth sport or they didn't take a vacation," said Wingate. "The local play has been up quite a bit."
Outings are popular throughout courses in the spring, summer and into the early fall. Those have been severely curtailed this year. The few that have been held are in groups of 50 or less to comply with state regulations and don't include any kind of post-round gathering or meal.
The course operators believe they've handled the economic hit of losing outings by being able to fill those tee slots, especially when the weather is good, with eager golfers.
While many golfers call it quits around Labor Day and put the clubs in storage, that hasn't been occurring with the same regularity in 2020.
With no football games, high school or college, tee sheets have been filled on the weekends well into October. The weather has been relatively mild for the fall, too, which has kept golfers going longer this year.
"Even on NFL Sundays with the (Chicago) Bears on we would see a drop in play on those days, but we haven't seen that at all," said Wingate. "I don't know all the reasons for that. A lot of people have kept the clubs out and continued to play golf where normally they would have put them away by now."
Hunt estimates 25% more rounds have been played at The Links, which has plenty of beginner and youth golfers, than typically happens after Labor Day.
"Because of who we are, our season usually ends a week or two before kids go back to school," he said. "We're talking early August because that's when everyone gets those family vacations in (before school). Grandparents no longer have the kids to bring out and play golf because mom and dad are busy working."
Masks are supposed to be worn inside pro shops. There hasn't been a problem enforcing that, said the course managers, along with social distancing outside and leaving the flagstick in the cup.
"Right from the very beginning, the golfers have appreciated the opportunity to be back and playing golf," said Wingate. "From the very first day, they were going to do whatever on their end of things to play by the rules. That time off not having it made us all appreciate the opportunity to go out and play the game. The golfers have been great all year with that."
The next question is whether golfers will return to the courses like they did this year if things return to being somewhat normal in 2021.
"I expect next year we might not see the same numbers, but we'll be pretty close," said Hunt.
This wasn't the situation anyone expected when the spring started. Courses were vacant except for maintenance crews keeping things ready for when golfers would come back.
Oh how they've come back.
"In April, if we had known what we've had the last three months, we would have taken the ball and run with that, no doubt about it," said Szymoniak.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
