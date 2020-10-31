Watch now: Pandemic proves a boon for golf courses with rounds on the rise

The course operators believe they've handled the economic hit of losing outings by being able to fill those tee slots, especially when the weather is good, with eager golfers.

While many golfers call it quits around Labor Day and put the clubs in storage, that hasn't been occurring with the same regularity in 2020.

With no football games, high school or college, tee sheets have been filled on the weekends well into October. The weather has been relatively mild for the fall, too, which has kept golfers going longer this year.

"Even on NFL Sundays with the (Chicago) Bears on we would see a drop in play on those days, but we haven't seen that at all," said Wingate. "I don't know all the reasons for that. A lot of people have kept the clubs out and continued to play golf where normally they would have put them away by now."

Hunt estimates 25% more rounds have been played at The Links, which has plenty of beginner and youth golfers, than typically happens after Labor Day.