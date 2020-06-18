Watch now: Six-year-old Ryan Baker notches hole in one at Bloomington Country Club's No. 16

"I was happy for him and thought it was awesome. It's one of those you wish you were there and saw it. It turns out he wasn't even that impressed by it and didn't see it go in the hole."

Erin Baker said this is Ryan's first year in BCC's 3-hole program. It was his second round of the season in the program and came on his first swing of the day.

Ryan's 8-year-old brother, Nolan, was in his group on Tuesday. Word quickly spread around the course to the other Bakers.

"I'm excited for him. I'm happy for him," said Logan Baker, 12. "It's crazy when I found out he got a hole in one. I was like no way. The babysitter (who was with Ryan's group) told me how he got it. He hit it behind the hole and it rolled back down into the hole."

Another parent in the group ahead also saw the ball go in the hole.

"It's great," said Leyton Baker, the oldest who is almost 14. "I got texted on the 14th hole. I checked my phone and saw this little poster up on the (BCC) door and it said he got a hole in one."

Erin Baker said Ryan, who will be a first grader at Epiphany Grade School and turns 7 on Sunday, got to pick where dinner would be (Panera Bread Company) plus some refreshments (Teresa's Italian Ice).