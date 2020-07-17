Watch now: Teenagers Barger, Barker find no problem in getting to Two-Man semifinals

"I'm just playing well in tournaments and getting more confidence," said Barger, who won the Class 2A state title as a sophomore in 2018. "It helps Matthew not putting too much pressure on him by hitting good shots."

Barker hopes to use this week as momentum for the rest of the summer and high school season. He took second in last year's Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista.

"I haven't been great in tournaments (this summer), but I've been playing well outside of tournaments. I haven't been very comfortable," he said. "I knew playing with TJ that I would play very well."

Barger and Barker could become the first set of partners still in high school to win the tournament, which is in its 47th year.

"It's more fun playing these. There's a lot more talking," said Barger. "In junior tournaments it's all serious and stuff. It's a lot more fun talking to the other people."

Weaver and Dylan Schaefer were the youngest team ever to win the tourney when they prevailed at The Den in 2000 at a combined age of 37.

"We have a couple years left to make sure they don't do that," said Bardwell of Barger and Barker breaking the age record.