Watch now: Teenagers Barger, Barker find no problem in getting to Two-Man semifinals

BLOOMINGTON — A year ago, TJ Barger and Matthew Barker walked off No. 1 green at Prairie Vista Golf Course with their heads down.
They had just lost a 19-hole championship flight quarterfinal match to Michael and Branden Mounce in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position as sunlight was fading. Fast forward a year ahead and the 17-year-olds weren't about to let it go that far again.
Barger and Barker built a 5-up advantage over Caleb Poindexter and Nathan Lavender on Friday morning at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. From there, Barger and Barker coasted to a 4 and 3 victory and a spot in Saturday's semifinals.
Matthew Barker sinks birdie putt on No. 12 as he and TJ Barger take 4 and 3 quarterfinal win over Caleb Poindexter-Nathan Lavender in B-N Two-Man Best Position at The Den. pic.twitter.com/Icya9IkwbO— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 17, 2020
"I think TJ is the best iron player in the city and I'm one of the best putters," said Barker, a Tri-Valley High School senior. "So it's working really well right now. It's a good combination."
Barger, a Bloomington senior, and Barker advanced to an 8:10 a.m. tee time Saturday against 2015 champions Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser, who took a 2 and 1 win over Connor Cox and Jake Walters.
The other semifinal at 8 a.m. pits defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver against Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich.
Bardwell and Weaver were on fire, going 11-under for 13 holes in dominating 2018 champions Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer, 6 and 5. Henry and Wuethrich were cruising along before hanging on at the end to edge Brayden Dobbs and Nicholas Hodges, 1-up.
Barger and Barker were 2-up on No. 7 green when a odd situation developed. Poindexter and Lavender faced a short downhill birdie putt to get 1-down. However, both missed and neither marked their ball, thus losing the hole and falling 3-down.
From there, Barger and Barker won the next two holes to go 5-up at the turn. Twice Poindexter and Lavender got 4-down on the back nine, but conceded after missing a birdie putt on the 15th.
"If you're going to putt well, you're going to win. That's what I learned (from last year's Two-Man)," said Barger, as he and Barker were 8-under for 15 holes.
Barger has been tearing it up on the American Junior Golf Association circuit, drawing the interest of some major college programs. He finished third a couple weeks ago in Indiana before taking second last week at Pekin Country Club, closing with an 8-under-par 64.
He was supposed to go to South Carolina for another tournament during the Two-Man, but decided to stay home and partner again with one of his best friends.
"I'm just playing well in tournaments and getting more confidence," said Barger, who won the Class 2A state title as a sophomore in 2018. "It helps Matthew not putting too much pressure on him by hitting good shots."
Barker hopes to use this week as momentum for the rest of the summer and high school season. He took second in last year's Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista.
"I haven't been great in tournaments (this summer), but I've been playing well outside of tournaments. I haven't been very comfortable," he said. "I knew playing with TJ that I would play very well."
Barger and Barker could become the first set of partners still in high school to win the tournament, which is in its 47th year.
"It's more fun playing these. There's a lot more talking," said Barger. "In junior tournaments it's all serious and stuff. It's a lot more fun talking to the other people."
Weaver and Dylan Schaefer were the youngest team ever to win the tourney when they prevailed at The Den in 2000 at a combined age of 37.
"We have a couple years left to make sure they don't do that," said Bardwell of Barger and Barker breaking the age record.
Bardwell and Weaver are rounding into shape going into the weekend. They were 8-under on the front nine, highlighted by an eagle on No. 5 and Bardwell's chip-in birdie on the par-3 eighth, to go 5-up at the turn.
"We were closer today than we have been all week and made some putts at the same time," said Weaver. "It was a good day."
Alan Bardwell sinks birdie putt on No. 7 as Bardwell-Tyler Weaver cruise to 6 and 5 quarterfinal win over Logan Stauffer-Joe Rieger in B-N Two-Man Best Position pic.twitter.com/Lf4vzXwGwn— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 17, 2020
Bardwell sank several long putts, but the chip-in at No. 8 appeared to be the tipping point.
"We had them on the ropes and that seemed to take a lot out of them," said Bardwell.
First-time partners Henry and Wuethrich didn't seem in danger of playing the 18th hole when they had a conceded eagle on No. 10 and Wuethrich sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the 11th for a 3-up advantage.
Rob Wuethrich sinks birdie putt on No. 12 as he and partner Mike Henry edge Brayden Dobbs and Nicholas Hodges, 1-up, in B-N Two-Man Best Position quarterfinal match pic.twitter.com/xJU1kY7mtQ— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 18, 2020
But Hodges chipped in for birdie on No. 12 for a halve. They had a couple other long birdie putts at Nos. 14 (for another halve), 15 and 17 while Henry and Wuethrich missed a 5-foot birdie on the 15th.
Suddenly, Henry and Wuethrich held a 1-up tee on No. 18. Wuethrich put his approach 15 feet away, and when Hodges and Dobbs couldn't convert from 25 feet they conceded.
Wuethrich played with Hodges and Dobbs at Normal Community High School and knew it wasn't going to be an easy day. Hodges and Dobbs knocked off four-time champions Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing in the first round.
"I told Mike at the beginning, and it stuck, that Nick putts well and almost performs better under pressure," said Wuethrich. "His game got better as it went on. Brayden, if he string shots together, he's tough off the tee. It's the quarterfinals and everyone is good."
Henry and Wuethrich were 9-under and know they'll need to ramp it up for Weaver and Bardwell, who beat Wuethrich and Connor O'Neil in last year's final.
"I didn't putt very well. We just weren't sharp," said Henry. "In Two-Man you and your partner can offset each other's weaknesses, and that's a team like that (Dobbs and Hodges)."
Havens and Wickenhauser were 1-down at the turn before reeling off five straight birdies to take a 2-up lead after 14. Wickenhauser sank a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 16 for a halve and some breathing room.
"That was really helpful," said Havens. "It's a lot different playing 17 with a 2-up lead than 1-up."
Havens and Wickenhauser were 10-under for 17 holes.
"We didn't make putts on the front and made a couple good ones on the back," said Wickenhauser.
The senior division championship flight final will be Brad Barker and Jeff Wells against Tom Bley and Doug Hundman. Barker and Wells beat Mike and Roger Nalewajka, 5 and 4, while Bley and Hundman eliminated Selby Hubbard and Mike Matthews, 3 and 2.
