Watching last year's Masters brings back pleasant memories for former gallery guard Kevin Schultz

BLOOMINGTON — Kevin Schultz was like most of us. He spent Easter Sunday at his Bloomington home with his wife, Kim, relaxing and watching television.
If Schultz's mind drifted to where he usually goes the second Sunday in April every year, he can be forgiven.
Schultz, a Bloomington dentist, worked as a gallery guard on the 15th hole for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club for 27 years before retiring from those duties in 2017.
He has attended the tournament the last two years — including seeing Tiger Woods' epic victory in 2019 — with two yearly badges he was given for being a gallery guard for 25 years.
CBS showed a replay of last year's Masters on Sunday afternoon.
"It was fun because I was at the tournament and we didn't DVR it," said Schultz. "I was at the tournament and you don't see everything else going on. Even though I knew who was going to win, to see how it all played out on TV I enjoyed that."
The Masters was postponed on March 13 because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Last week it was announced the Masters has been rescheduled for Nov. 12-15.
Schultz plans to be there.
"I don't think it will be that much different. It seems like the weather will be about the same," he said. "I don't know much about how grass grows, but it's an overseeded rye so I assume they can do that in the fall, too."
Being a gallery guard on the par-5 15th at Augusta National is a Schultz family tradition.
Kevin Schultz, who grew up in LeRoy and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan in 1979, was in the Army and stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta. He played golf one day with the guy who was in charge of the gallery guards and thought his father, Charles, would like to do that.
Charles Schultz started his Masters duties in 1983 and was moved around before settling at No. 15. Kevin Schultz joined the gallery guard in the early 1990s on that hole with his father.
When Charles Schultz retired from the gallery guard in 2008 another son, Mark, who now lives in Naperville, joined the crew at No. 15 and still works on that hole.
Kevin Schultz wasn't working the Masters in 1986, but won four one-day badges in a lottery at Fort Gordon. As luck would have it, Schultz's day was the final round when Jack Nicklaus made a historic back-nine charge to win his sixth title.
"It was similar to the roars going on last year with Tiger," said Schultz. "It seemed like Jack was old and out of it. It's one of those things you heard roar after roar. You looked at the scoreboard and knew Jack was making his move."
Augusta National invites gallery guards back to play the course shortly after the tournament. Schultz estimates he's played there about 25 times, but one round stands out above all else when he fired an even-par 72 from the members tees.
"It was just one of those days. It's not like we were giving 8-foot putts," he said. "I knew I was doing well. My brother knew better than to say anything but another guy (in the group) said, 'You know, you're 2-under going into 18.'
"I hit a great drive, then hit this awful pulled 5-iron. I chipped on with the pin on the back and the ball rolled to the front. I 3-putted for 6."
When asked if it was odd not to be at Augusta the first full week of April, Schultz said "everything is kind of odd" these days because of the coronavirus.
"It was disappointing, but the good news is hopefully they're going to have it in November," he said. "Obviously I would have liked to gone, but there's a lot of things I would like to do but can't do, right?"
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
