Watching last year's Masters brings back pleasant memories for former gallery guard Kevin Schultz

BLOOMINGTON — Kevin Schultz was like most of us. He spent Easter Sunday at his Bloomington home with his wife, Kim, relaxing and watching television.

If Schultz's mind drifted to where he usually goes the second Sunday in April every year, he can be forgiven.

Schultz, a Bloomington dentist, worked as a gallery guard on the 15th hole for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club for 27 years before retiring from those duties in 2017.

He has attended the tournament the last two years — including seeing Tiger Woods' epic victory in 2019 — with two yearly badges he was given for being a gallery guard for 25 years.

CBS showed a replay of last year's Masters on Sunday afternoon.

"It was fun because I was at the tournament and we didn't DVR it," said Schultz. "I was at the tournament and you don't see everything else going on. Even though I knew who was going to win, to see how it all played out on TV I enjoyed that."

The Masters was postponed on March 13 because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Last week it was announced the Masters has been rescheduled for Nov. 12-15.

Schultz plans to be there.