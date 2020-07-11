Here are 4 takeaways from Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein’s conference call Friday

Here are four takeaways from Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein’s conference call Friday:
1. It’s all about business with Kris Bryant.
Theo Epstein acknowledged that the 2020 season has presented numerous challenges in assessing potential transactions because of the coronavirus pandemic and is empathetic to players’ preferences, family lives and security.
That came three days after slugger Kris Bryant raised concerns about being traded in the middle of a pandemic.
But Epstein didn’t rule out any scenario as he juggles the effects of trying to sign Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo and Bryant — who are eligible for free agency after 2021 — and trying to sustain success with an influx of younger players.
“I don’t think we’d be displaying the kind of empathy and thoughtfulness and consideration of others that we ask of our players if we wouldn’t place greater emphasis on the human side of any transaction at this point,” Epstein said.
“That said, we’re still going have to release players. We’re still going have to outright players. We’re still going have to option players, and there may come a point where we have to trade players, and that’s the reality of it. But it won’t be done without extra consideration of the human factor on the players and their families.”
Epstein appreciated Bryant’s passion for the organization that is reciprocated. But Epstein stressed that the uncertainty in the world because of the pandemic makes it impossible to discuss a contract extension.
“As we sit here today, the currency of the game truly is health and safety, and when it comes to that and soon will incorporate wins and losses as a secondary consideration and secondary form of currency,” Epstein said. “But dollars and cents, to delve too deeply into that and discuss contractual situations, it gets to a point where if you talk too much about it, it becomes inappropriate given the realities of everything going on in the world and where our focus truly is right now.”
2. Theo Epstein is proud of the players’ commitment to safety protocols.
The Cubs delayed their Friday workout to wait for the results of coronavirus testing. All 60 players, including left-handed reliever Kyle Ryan, tested negative.
“There’s a bit of a trade-off sometimes between timing and accuracy,” Epstein said. “And we would prefer accuracy. And that’s what (Friday’s) trade-off was about it, just waiting for just a couple results that weren’t clear yet to make sure they’re retested and we can get total clarity. So all in all I think we’re getting toward a really good place with the testing program, and everyone’s taking it seriously.”
But Epstein warned that challenges remain.
“We can’t allow the good results, thus far, to create the illusion for us that we’re in control, because we’re not,” Epstein said. “The virus is the only thing in control right now.”
The Cubs had two unidentified coaches test positive before the MLB intake process, and a front-office tested positive during the intake process.
3. Freedom of speech is welcome — as long as the facts are right.
Epstein encouraged players to speak their minds and said he didn’t order Adbert Alzolay to delete his tweets after the pitcher complained about financial struggles while playing for Class A South Bend.
Epstein said Alzolay was “inaccurate” in accusations about clubhouse dues, meal money and housing.
“Social media is a big part of the way millennials communicate, and that’s a reality,” Epstein said. “I’m not going to hold it against somebody. I’d rather they communicate and feel comfortable in sharing their opinion, even if it’s not one that even if it’s not the form that I would prefer.”
The Cubs followed the lead of the Blue Jays in February by planning to increase minor-league salaries from 50 to 70% this season.
“The fact still remains that minor-league players are underpaid,” Epstein said.
Epstein, who is at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter mission among MLB executives, said his players have his support to express themselves as citizens and not just as players.
“The concept of shutting up and dribbling or shutting up and playing baseball, in this case, does not apply in this organization,” Epstein said.
“And it’s important that we pass on that message loud and clear.”
4. Roster additions may arrive next week.
Epstein confirmed the front office has considered many internal additions to the summer training roster and “may look for news on that front sometime next week.”
“This will just be a process,”Epstein said. “There’s not going to be one day where the roster goes from 51 or 52 to 60. It’s going to be a gradual process of managing that roster to fit our needs.”
The additions likely will be pitchers, with Justin Steele and Cory Abbott as prime candidates.
Meanwhile, negotiations continue with third-round pick Jordan Nwogu, an outfielder from Michigan. The Cubs face an Aug. 1 deadline to sign him.
