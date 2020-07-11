Here are 4 takeaways from Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein’s conference call Friday

Epstein appreciated Bryant’s passion for the organization that is reciprocated. But Epstein stressed that the uncertainty in the world because of the pandemic makes it impossible to discuss a contract extension.

“As we sit here today, the currency of the game truly is health and safety, and when it comes to that and soon will incorporate wins and losses as a secondary consideration and secondary form of currency,” Epstein said. “But dollars and cents, to delve too deeply into that and discuss contractual situations, it gets to a point where if you talk too much about it, it becomes inappropriate given the realities of everything going on in the world and where our focus truly is right now.”

2. Theo Epstein is proud of the players’ commitment to safety protocols.

The Cubs delayed their Friday workout to wait for the results of coronavirus testing. All 60 players, including left-handed reliever Kyle Ryan, tested negative.