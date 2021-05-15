Ames, Central Catholic blank Bloomington in girls soccer

Maggie Ames scored two goals to lift Central Catholic High School past Bloomington, 3-0, in a girls soccer match Saturday at Fred Carlton Field.

Sammie Shanks had the other goal for the Saints, who moved to 8-2, while goalie Keastin Hadley made eight saves. The Raiders fell to 4-4-1.

BASEBALL

BHS 10-21, Brooks 6-11: Adison Worthman drove in five runs to help Bloomington (11-8) sweep a doubleheader from Chicago Brooks at Howard Saar Field.

Worthman had two RBIs in the first game along with Gage Wolfe and Ben Wellman to make a winner of Cam Anderson (2-1). In the second game, Worthman hit a three-run homer while Gentry Lovell delivered a grand slam. Payton Evans (1-0) picked up the win.

Normal West 2-5, Moline 1-6: Nick Barlow improved to 5-0, allowing an unearned run, as host Normal West won the first game of a doubleheader against Moline.

Moline scored a run in the top of the seventh to win the second game and gain a split. Tanner Tompkins and Wyatt Inselmann drove in runs for West (12-7) in the opener. Barlow allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out eight.