 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ames, Central Catholic blank Bloomington in girls soccer
0 comments
alert
PREP REPORT

Ames, Central Catholic blank Bloomington in girls soccer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Prep sports graphic

Maggie Ames scored two goals to lift Central Catholic High School past Bloomington, 3-0, in a girls soccer match Saturday at Fred Carlton Field.

Sammie Shanks had the other goal for the Saints, who moved to 8-2, while goalie Keastin Hadley made eight saves. The Raiders fell to 4-4-1. 

BASEBALL

BHS 10-21, Brooks 6-11: Adison Worthman drove in five runs to help Bloomington (11-8) sweep a doubleheader from Chicago Brooks at Howard Saar Field.

Worthman had two RBIs in the first game along with Gage Wolfe and Ben Wellman to make a winner of Cam Anderson (2-1). In the second game, Worthman hit a three-run homer while Gentry Lovell delivered a grand slam. Payton Evans (1-0) picked up the win.

Normal West 2-5, Moline 1-6: Nick Barlow improved to 5-0, allowing an unearned run, as host Normal West won the first game of a doubleheader against Moline.

Moline scored a run in the top of the seventh to win the second game and gain a split. Tanner Tompkins and Wyatt Inselmann drove in runs for West (12-7) in the opener. Barlow allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Central Catholic 8, Unity 3: Patrick Mulcahey hit a two-run homer as Central Catholic earned an Illini Prairie Conference win at McGraw Park. Tyler Sears threw four innings to gain the victory. 

Lincoln-Way Central 8, NCHS  1: Brody Arseneau had two hits for Normal Community (9-5) in a loss to visiting Lincoln-Way Central. Kellen Hershberger (1-1) suffered the loss.

BOYS LACROSSE

B-N falls: Aiden Blumenshine and Ean Haggerty scored three goals each for Bloomington-Normal in a 12-7 loss to Lemont at Normal Community. Cort Welch had two goals and Daniel Ferrier another goal for B-N (3-5).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News