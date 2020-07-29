Area's athletic insiders express gratitude to IHSA for saving seasons

"I know other states have made exceptions for club play during high school play already because they are moving things around," he said. "That is something maybe Illinois is going to have to address."

Normal Community cross country coach Tom Patten was elated his sport will have an Aug. 10-Oct. 17 season.

"We're just thrilled there is going to be a chance for the kids to compete," he said. "We're not exactly sure what it's going to look like format wise and schedule wise."

BHS cross country coach John Szabo is also happy.

"I'm happy for all kids, not just our team," he said. "Everybody will have a season. I know for the seniors in the spring, that was disappointing for them to lose the opportunity to compete. It may not be exactly when they want, but at least they will still have an opportunity."

Two-time cross country all-stater Kaitlin Skeate of BHS, who also plans to compete during the Aug. 10-Oct. 17 girls swimming season, was excited about the news.