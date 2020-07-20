Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association to hold all-star baseball games at Corn Crib

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — With 11 seniors, Normal West High School baseball coach Chris Hawkins had lofty expectations of a highly successful year in the season that never was of spring 2020.

Hawkins was not alone. Talented individuals who will play at the college level abounded across the Intercity but never took the field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One last hurrah for those seniors was the goal of Hawkins and others in the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association, and that will happen Tuesday during the BNBA Classic All-Star Games at the Corn Crib.

Intercity seniors will square off against seniors from Area high schools in two seven-inning games. Pregame ceremonies start at 5:15 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 5:30.

There is a $5 admission charge. Proceeds will benefit the BNBA Gold program.

"It's a pretty neat thing," Hawkins said. "We talked about throwing something together if the seniors were interested in doing something."

According to Hawkins, there were 37 seniors on Intercity rosters this spring and 32 of those agreed to play. That group will be evenly split among the two games.