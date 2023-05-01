Catlin Salt Fork's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12-5 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High on May 1 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 21, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Cissna Park and Catlin Salt Fork took on Fithian Oakwood on April 21 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.

