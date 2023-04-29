No quarter was granted as Chicago Brother Rice blunted New Lenox Providence Catholic's plans 7-3 in Illinois high school baseball on April 29.
In recent action on April 21, New Lenox Providence Catholic faced off against Chicago St Patrick and Chicago Brother Rice took on Chicago Mt Carmel on April 25 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.