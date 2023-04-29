Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago De La Salle chalked up in tripping Chicago St. Ignatius 4-3 on April 29 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 25, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago DePaul and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago Leo on April 25 at Chicago Leo High School.
