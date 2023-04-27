Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Chicago DePaul stopped Chicago St. Ignatius to the tune of a 2-0 shutout on April 27 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 21, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Burbank St Laurence and Chicago DePaul took on Oak Park Fenwick on April 22 at Chicago DePaul.
