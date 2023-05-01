Chicago Hope put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Skokie Ida Crown for an 8-2 victory in Illinois high school baseball on May 1.

In recent action on April 27, Skokie Ida Crown faced off against Chicago Northtown and Chicago Hope took on Chicago Holy Trinity on April 24 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.