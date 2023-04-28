It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Kenwood wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 7-6 over Chicago Lindblom at Chicago Lindblom Academy on April 28 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 24, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Lane Tech on April 18 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School.

