Yes, Chicago Kenwood looked relaxed while edging La Grange Park Nazareth, but no autographs please after its 10-8 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 29.

In recent action on April 24, La Grange Park Nazareth faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Lane Tech on April 18 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School.

