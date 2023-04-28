Chicago Lake View's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 8-2 win over Chicago Clemente for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 28.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Lake View took on Chicago Prosser on April 24 at Chicago Prosser Academy.
