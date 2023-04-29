Chicago Payton's defense throttled Chicago Ogden, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 29.
In recent action on April 24, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Payton took on Chicago Taft on April 24 at Chicago Payton College Prep.
