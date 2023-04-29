Chicago Rauner played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Rowe-Clark during a 20-3 beating in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago Rowe-Clark faced off against Chicago Noble Street and Chicago Rauner took on Chicago Baker College Prep on April 24 at Chicago Baker College Prep.
