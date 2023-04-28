Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Perspectives Charter 11-9 on April 28 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 13, Chicago Perspectives Charter faced off against Chicago Bowen and Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville took on Chicago Phillips on April 13 at Chicago Phillips High School.
