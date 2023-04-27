Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Von Steuben's 15-5 throttling of Chicago Northside on April 27 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago Northside faced off against Niles Northridge Prep and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Amundsen on April 21 at Chicago Amundsen High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.