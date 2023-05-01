Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Fairbury Prairie Central 13-5 in Illinois high school baseball action on May 1.
In recent action on April 24, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Pekin on April 27 at Pekin High School.
