Delavan left no doubt on Friday, controlling Peoria Heights from start to finish for a 16-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 28.

In recent action on April 21, Peoria Heights faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Delavan took on Edinburg on April 22 at Edinburg High School.

