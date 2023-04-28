Chicago Jones unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Chicago G. Washington in a 11-0 shutout in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 28.

In recent action on April 21, Chicago G. Washington faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Jones took on Chicago Brooks on April 18 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.