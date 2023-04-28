An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Ogden on the scoreboard because Chicago Von Steuben wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout at Chicago Ogden International High on April 28 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 24, Chicago Ogden faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Amundsen on April 21 at Chicago Amundsen High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.