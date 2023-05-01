El Paso-Gridley lit up the scoreboard on May 1 to propel past Heyworth for a 11-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup

In recent action on April 26, Heyworth faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and El Paso-Gridley took on Minonk Fieldcrest on April 26 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School.

