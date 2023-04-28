Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Elmhurst IC Catholic did exactly that with a 6-1 win against Chicago DePaul in Illinois high school baseball on April 28.

In recent action on April 22, Chicago DePaul faced off against Oak Park Fenwick.

