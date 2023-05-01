The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Gillespie didn't mind, dispatching Piasa Southwestern 4-3 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 25, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Virden North Mac and Gillespie took on Carlinville on April 25 at Carlinville High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.