Chicago Kelly's defense throttled Chicago Juarez, resulting in a 15-0 shutout in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 28.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Kelly took on Chicago Hubbard on April 24 at Chicago Kelly High School.
