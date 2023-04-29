Saddled up and ready to go, Lombard Montini spurred past Chicago DePaul 9-6 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 29.
In recent action on April 25, Chicago DePaul faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius and Lombard Montini took on Chicago De La Salle on April 22 at Lombard Montini High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.